Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

