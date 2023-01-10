Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 244.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

