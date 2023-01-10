MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JMP Securities

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

MarketWise Trading Up 1.2 %

MKTW stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.