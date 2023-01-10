MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Trading Up 1.2 %

MKTW stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $119.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riaan Hodgson purchased 26,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.