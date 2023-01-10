Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 77,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,648. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

