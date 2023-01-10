Matson Money. Inc. Sells 10,859 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Matson Money. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 1.32% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $160,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 13,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,398. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

