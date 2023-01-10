McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.75. 6,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,232. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.51.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

