McDonough Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McDonough Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $477.91 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.66 and a 200-day moving average of $501.68. The firm has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

