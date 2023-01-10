McDonough Capital Management Inc Sells 462 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

McDonough Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Waste Management by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,143,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,969,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

