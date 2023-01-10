Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 252 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $21.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,186.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,986.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,896.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



