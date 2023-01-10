Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.30.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $24.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,028. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $631.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.97. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

