Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.30.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,416. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

