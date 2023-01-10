Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314,348 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $77,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.62. 46,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $167.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,291 shares of company stock worth $46,552,011 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

