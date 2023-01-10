Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 177,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,826. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

