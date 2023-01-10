Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 527,536 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 3.26% of Kornit Digital worth $44,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

KRNT traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.64. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

