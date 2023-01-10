Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 157,217 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $52,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 287,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,578. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $101.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

