Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Elbit Systems worth $39,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESLT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.67. 3,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

ESLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

