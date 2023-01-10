Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 53,492 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,492 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $272,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,688 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $435.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

