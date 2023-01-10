Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 53,492 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,492 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $272,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,688 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 209,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $435.04.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
- Skechers Not Nike Is The Sneaker Stock to Own for 2023
- Can The Rally In e.l.f. Beauty Stock Continue?
- ChargePoint Stock Price Is Off To The Races
- Exact Sciences Corp Stock Price Is Trending Up Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.