Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.37

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Melco International Development Stock Up 11.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

