Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Metal has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00446334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.01295885 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

