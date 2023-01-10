Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 223,397 shares.The stock last traded at $42.26 and had previously closed at $42.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Methanex Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth about $7,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

