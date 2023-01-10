Metis Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $180,877.52 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metis has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00443473 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.01299360 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,463.08 or 0.31323376 BTC.

About Metis

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

