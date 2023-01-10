MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $88.22 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $19.92 or 0.00114120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.27264133 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,041,822.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

