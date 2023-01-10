MetisDAO Price Tops $19.53 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $19.53 or 0.00112703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $86.52 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00042756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00241852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.27264133 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,041,822.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

