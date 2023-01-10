Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 71 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of Booking worth $33,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $190,990,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,208.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,986.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,896.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

