Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $600,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average of $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $391.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.