Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 992.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $81,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of U opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $588,278.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,329,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

