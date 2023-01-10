Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 761.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.