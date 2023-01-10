Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,984 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,049,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

