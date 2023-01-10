Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $48.42 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 930,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

