Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 17,777 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $220.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

