Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,670 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.