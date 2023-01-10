Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,000 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $72,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS ITA opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

