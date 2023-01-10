Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.30% of Wix.com worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $158.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.