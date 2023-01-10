Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Archaea Energy comprises 1.8% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Archaea Energy worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 255.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 48.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 160,865 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,798,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,665,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 247,820 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on LFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LFG remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.13. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Archaea Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

