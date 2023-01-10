Millrace Asset Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Ebix comprises approximately 2.1% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Ebix worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the second quarter valued at $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ebix by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Price Performance

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,050. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a market cap of $534.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.41.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

About Ebix

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

