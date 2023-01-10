Millrace Asset Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at $351,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Omnicell by 36.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

