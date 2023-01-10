Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 3,521 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 2.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

SIMO stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.