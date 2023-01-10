Millrace Asset Group Inc. Trims Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,547 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics accounts for approximately 4.3% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $866,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,442.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,519. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.