Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Benjamin Hickey Sells 2,088 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $94,732.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Hickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,480. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

