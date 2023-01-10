Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 940,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.82 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,899.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $707,738.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

