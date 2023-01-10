Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $211.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

