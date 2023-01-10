Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

MDLZ opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

