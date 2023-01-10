Monero Price Hits $159.52 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Monero has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $100.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $159.52 or 0.00927312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,201.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00477072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00117219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00621511 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00259835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00251882 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,224,888 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

