Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $311.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $284.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Moody’s stock opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day moving average of $281.88. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $376.43.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

