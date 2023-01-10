Morgan Stanley Boosts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $290.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $252.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

