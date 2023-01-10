Morgan Stanley Boosts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $88.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.05% from the stock’s previous close.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,485. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.