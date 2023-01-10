Morgan Stanley Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $345.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $321.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.85. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

