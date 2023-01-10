Morgan Stanley Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $78.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.58.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SWK opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.