Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 5.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $69,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $260.61 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.35 and a 200 day moving average of $242.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

