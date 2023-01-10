MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0025

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $38.92 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

